Stop recruiting census clerks before paying our money, Huduma number officials cry foul

Huduma number agents, IT experts, chiefs and assistant chiefs are pleading with the government to pay them their overdue salaries after completing the work over a month ago.

According to an official who spoke to Kenya today on anonymity, payment for the last 18 days had not been made by the national government despite their numerous complaints.

The fund which have so far been given in two faces seemed to have been a hard task for the national government as there as been frustrations on the ground.

” Kama hivi ndio tunafanyiwa baada ya kufanyia serikali kazi afadhali ikae. hakuna vyenye tutafanya kazi alafu malipo ikue kama matanga, matiangi atulipe pesa yetu haraka iwezekanavyo”

According to our findings in Homa-bay county, the last 18 days totaling to 18,000 for all the clerks haver not been paid by the interior ministry.

The huduma number registration assistants need to be paid 18,000 shillings ,same to registration officers.

We tried to reach a deputy county commissioner who told us that the government had not given them the remaining money.

“Hakuna pesa sai, sertikali bado haijatupea pesa,labda mtapewa” said the DCC

We were also leaked for a conversation in a whatsapp group where the Huduma number agents were complaining with lots of anger after failed payments three months down the line.

To the suprising extent, the government is currently hiring Census officials but haven’t finished paying for Huduma number exercise.