Stop profiling Somalis with Terrorism, they are the worst hit victim. There is nothing Somali or Islam in the Attacks

By Dr Onyango Ochieng jnr

These are the lead financiers, supporters and friends of enemies of this nation as charged by ODPP over DusitD2 attacks; Joel Ng’ang’a Wainaina(Christian), Oliver Kanyago Muthee (Christian), Gladys Kaari Justus (Christian), Ghuleid AbdulKarim( Muslim) and Osman Ibrahim(Muslim). There is nothing Somali or Islam about this attacks.



Terrorism is a toxic political agenda, slowly evolving into an economic emancipation goldrush. However, leaders from central need to wake up and talk to their people.

At this rate, am afraid, local terrorists like Mungiki and their sympathizers will soon join hands like Boko Haram did with Alqaida and later I. S to become more dangerous. Moses Kuria should now focus his fight from politics to creating more opportunities to the youths in Kiambu. This is very disturbing devt… People are willing to sell this nation for a bowl of soup!!!!