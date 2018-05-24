Stop Playing Politics, Your Late Son Was A Drunk, You Reported Him Missing 2 Weeks Later’- Police Tell Hon Sunkuli

Former minister Julius Sunkuli has differed with police over the circumstances surrounding his son’s death two weeks ago.

Augustine Salaton body was found at Kisii Teaching and Referral Mortuary on May 19 after missing for two weeks.

On Thursday, Sunkuli told the Star on the phone that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ homicides detectives had commenced investigations into the mysterious death.

“What we know is that the boy went missing on May 7, we looked for him until we were told there was an unidentified body in Kilgoris by police. So we went and asked if they know that person, went to check and confirmed it was my son. We also confirmed that police recorded him as an unknown person,” Sunkuli said. “We want to know what happened.”

But the National Police Service spokesman Charles Owino said the family reported more than 10 days later.

Owino said Salaton was found dead with a “flattened head” at a lorry parking lot in Kilgoris by passersby who reported to police on May 8 at dawn.

Police then collected his body and took it to Kilgoris Mortuary at about 3 am.

“At about 8 am, there was a mob justice and police took the second victims body to the same mortuary where they found there was no freezer. So they took the two bodies to Kisii’s morgue,” Owino said.

Owino blamed the family for taking too long to report their son’s disappearance.

“There should be leads but you can see from May 7, the deceased was not living at home, but they reported to police on [May 19] after two weeks, what does that show you? they are playing politics,” Owino said.

“Even if you were to get leads you should get them immediately by knowing where he was the previous night and the person he was with.”

Owino said the deceased was a drunkard and he was regularly arrested by watchmen at social joints and taken to police for non-payment of bills.

