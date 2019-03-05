Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Stop playing games with us, sack CS Rotich, social media on fire over Dam scandal

Stop playing games with us, sack CS Rotich, social media on fire over Dam scandal

1 Comment

Kenyans have urged president Kenyatta to stop public relations exercise and sack finance cs Henry Rotich over fraudulent exchange of dirty money from the public coffers.
The CS was grilled on Monday morning from 5AM at the DCI headquarters in Kiambu by the Kinoti led team.
Here ares one of the reactions:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies