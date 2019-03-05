Stop playing games with us, sack CS Rotich, social media on fire over Dam scandal

Kenyans have urged president Kenyatta to stop public relations exercise and sack finance cs Henry Rotich over fraudulent exchange of dirty money from the public coffers.

The CS was grilled on Monday morning from 5AM at the DCI headquarters in Kiambu by the Kinoti led team.

Here ares one of the reactions:

Henry Rotich Must go! RT till the idiot leave office before all of us become beggars! — Charles (@Charlogutu) March 5, 2019

Mr President, What is Kiunjuri doing in your Cabinet, What is Balala doing in your Cabinet? Tell us what James Macharia is still doing in cabinet! What is Charles Keter and Henry Rotich doing in Cabinet. Usitufunike macho na Echesa. We'll tell you the truth. #MrPresidentTumechoka — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) March 1, 2019

Treasury CS Henry Rotich: "For my next trick, I'm going to make a 20billion disappear." pic.twitter.com/NeUy0YcfpI — DrOO•🌍 (@DrOOelm) March 5, 2019

Meanwhile, as the @DCI_Kenya question CS Finance Henry Rotich, we are yet to see CS Agri Kiunjuri being questioned on the Maize scandal… CS Cicily Kariuki ia yet to be questioned over NHIF scandal… — Yator (@NwYator) March 5, 2019

Katwa Kigen is the Chairman of the Unclaimed Assets Authority. He's William Ruto's personal lawyer and also Henry Rotich's lawyer today at the DCI grilling. Kenyans will finally join the dots. — Mhenga (@MhengaWaKale) March 5, 2019

Cs Henry Rotich formed a company named Hekiro and bribed three Italians to acts as ghost shareholders.They then bought 300 acres of land at Kimwerer and Aror then awaited compensation.They also built hundreds of flats to be rented by dam workers using contract funds.sad affair — Erick Atitwa (@AtitwaGmail) March 4, 2019

CS Finance Henry Rotich the guy Kenyans trust with all their money being grilled by DCI. Skiza kwa lakini, Hii Pesa si ya…….yako! https://t.co/by7ywwo1FR — Cyprian Nyakundi Escobar (@CisNyakundi) March 5, 2019

If CS Henry Rotich is being grilled over the #DamScandal, then he should be suspended or he should step aside… He will definitely interfere with the investigations if he's still a CS. — Wajir's Tweep (@Wajirstweep) March 5, 2019

Henry Rotich runs the show for William Ruto. President Uhuru Kenyatta should act decisively and relieve him of his duties before more money is lost. He's as corrupt as his boss. The Kimwarer dams saga is enough to have him behind bars. Raila should say something. #DevCon2019 — JOMO NYARIBO KELVIN (@KelvinJomo) March 5, 2019

So Henry Rotich and his close ally received the 7Billion payout. Kwani hizi pesa hazitoshi. Am glad we are yet to see anyone of them purchasing a heart after a heart failure. Useless fuxks — Fatuma Mchafu (@FatumaMchafu) March 5, 2019