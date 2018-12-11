Stop involving your tribe when you are corrupt, carry your own cross: Raila warns the graft suspects

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has urged the government to continue with the war on graft, further urging those implicated to carry their own cross.

Speaking during a Christmas Luncheon at P.C.E.A’s Kangoya Child Development Center in Kiambu on Monday, Mr. Odinga rubbished claims from a section of politicians that only one particular community was being profiled with the fight against corruption.

This comes after a section of leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday alleged that the war on graft was unfairly targeting one community.

“The fight against corruption will continue and I support President Uhuru Kenyatta over this and those leaders saying that it was only one community being targeted should know that those implicated were not employed to work for the community and everybody should carry their own cross,” said the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader.

The former premier also urged public servants to know that they are working for the people, advising them to be wary of corruption deals.

He further supported President Kenyatta’s recent utterance that he would reject the proposal by Members of Parliament to increase their salaries.

“I support the president’s stand to reject MPs’ increment of their salaries because if it is passed it will lead to the teachers, public service, police and other workers to push for salary increment… and where will the money come from apart from burdening Kenyans?” posed Mr. Odinga.

The National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principal was flanked by MPs Anthony Olouch (Mathare), Tom Odege (Nyatike), ODM party secretary general Edwin Sifuna, businessman Jimmy Wanjigi among other leaders.