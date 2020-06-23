“Stop bullying us, we won’t break the law to please you” KEMSA warns powerful cartels

A nasty duel is shaping up at KEMSA’s headquarters on Industrial Area’s Commercial Street after a company believed to be associated with a Cabinet Secretary and a female Senator lost huge tender.

In what seems to have been a long and drawn out battle to win the tender using unorthodox underhand methods, the company allied to the two politicians is said to have failed right from the start.

This was after the company TUNASCO INSAAT submitted their documents in a language other than the official language as required by the tender documents. T

language barrier was hinderance for the evaluation team to determine sections of the tender, leading to the dismissal of the company.

According to one of the evaluation committee members who declined to be named for fear of reprisal, the company had approached several members of the committee with cash rewards which were turned down.

Later, they reverted to threats and tried intimidating committee members by naming powerful politicians but this too was in vain.

With recent incidences of employees sacked after being found culpable of collusion with suppliers at KEMSA and with increased surveillance at the premises, the committee members are said to have turned down the offers of Tunasco Insaat.

Tunsaco has since appealed the notification of award to the Public Procurement Review Board who will await the stipulated 14 days before issuing the final award.

Tunasco finds itself on the spot once again after previously failing to secure a tender in Ministry of Energy where they also had a drawn-out battle in an attempt to influence another massive tender award.

At the energy ministry their threats and pleas fell on deaf ears having lost in the competitive process and the Public Procurement Review Board went ahead to award the tender to the winner having determined that due process had been followed.