‘Stop Bullying us in the name of handshake’- Gov.Kivutha warns VP Kalonzo Musyoka

Feels like things are just about to go south for Wiper Democratic Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka after three of Ukambani Governors joined and vowed to work together.

Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) on Wednesday said Kambas need fresh leadership that more focused on developing the region and negotiating strongly for national resources.

The three held a closed-door meeting before addressing two public rallies in Masinga Constituency, where they accused Mr Musyoka for fomenting political wars in their counties.

According to Mutua, “Going forward, we’ll speak with one voice to unite the community and negotiate directly with the national government on the issues affecting our region.”

According to Prof Kibwana his five year term has not been easy as he had been facing rebellion from Wiper MCAs something he said Mrs Ngilu and Mutua were going through.

“It is wrong for the Wiper leader to allow Wiper MCAs to derail the work of governors through politically motivated disagreements that end up affecting the people who elected them,” he added.

In the gathering were Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka, who said that Kalonzo Musyoka’s time in politics had expired and was supposed to retire to pave way for fresh and new leaders.

His remarks were echoed byward representatives accompanying the governors, who warned that the community cannot continue investing politically in Mr Musyoka in his quest for the presidency and expect anything different.

Also present were Charles Kilonzo (Yatta), Patrick Makau (Mavoko) and Joyce Kamene (Machakos Women Rep).

Mr Makau and Ms Kamene were booed when they tried to defend the Wiper party leader against claims that his party MCAs had made life difficult for the three governors.

The Mavoko MP said he will advise his party boss that the ground is shifting beneath them, and that he needs to listen to dissenting views.