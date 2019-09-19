Stop allowing milk imports in Kenya, Hon. Kutuny tells Uhuru

Cherangany Member of Parliament Joshua Kutuny has asked the government to stop the importation of powdered milk.

The MP was speaking Wednesday during the launch of a milk cooler at Ngonyek village in Cherengany Sub County.

According to Kutuny, many hotels in Kitale are using powdered milk to prepare tea for their customers thus denying local farmers an opportunity to sell their produce.

He said that powdered milk had affected milk prices in the region and asked the relevant government departments to strengthen their checks.



The MP commended the government for stopping the importation of maize which he said will impact positively on prices.

“We are happy the government is emptying its stores in readiness for the harvest which is bumper this year,” he said.

The county executive for agriculture Mary Nzomo said that the county is expecting 5.6 million bags harvest of maize up from 5 million last year.

She said the county government in conjunction with the national government has put in place measures that will cushion farmers against post-harvest losses.

“We have bought drier for every ward and we are hoping this will prevent rotting of maize during harvesting,” said Nzomo.

The county government also encouraged farmers to use modern ways of storage by using hermetic bags to store their cereals.