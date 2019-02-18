Still in the DCI radar , DP Ruto men in Kenya Pipeline questioned over 306M irregular payments

Corruption-riddled Kenya Pipeline Company is on the spot again over irregular payment of overtime allowances, according to the latest report of the Auditor-General tabled in Parliament.

The report indicates that the firm paid overtime allowances amounting to Sh306 million to 1,080 staff contrary to the company’s rules and regulations.

According to the report was tabled by Majority leader Aden Duale, a further Sh97 million was paid to 231 staff who were already earning responsibility allowances.

Mr Ouko says a further Sh171 million that was paid to 164 employees exceeded 25 per cent of their respective annual gross salaries.

In some instances, the report says, the annual overtime allowances received by the employees were as high as 250 per cent of annual gross salaries payable. This means that the claimants worked for more days than was practically possible in the financial year.

Also questioned by the auditor is Sh72 million, Sh9 million of which was spent on purchase of motor vehicle accessories such as chevrons, car mats, stripes, reflectors, life savers and key tags.