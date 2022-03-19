STEPS TOWARDS AZIMIO OKA COALITION AGREEMENT

1.Any coalition agreement signed by OKA should mirror the coalition agreement or format their potential Grand coalition partners AZIMIO will sign.

2. Any agreement signed by either OKA or AZIMIO whether an agreement for a Coalition or Coalition Political party should not be deposited with Registrar of Political parties as this may tie either of the formations from entering a grand coalition in the form of say AZIMIO-ONE Kenya Alliance. Simply put, if OKA deposits an agreement in which they register as a coalition, they can not belong to another coalition. The same to AZIMIO if it deposits its own coalition agreement.

3. However if both OKA and AZIMIO register themselves as Coalition Political Parties in respect of the New Political Parties Act, they can then form a Grand Coalition and belong to it say AZIMIO-One Kenya Alliance.

4. OKA and AZIMIO new Partners must be asked first to:

(a) obtain express authority from their respective NGCs and NDCs clearly stating they wish to join a coalition and

(b) are also open to join the proposed AZIMIO ONE KENYA ALLIANCE as a Grand coalition. If this is not done a member of these new entrants may challenge the agreement and jolt entry or any prospective agreement for a Grand Coalition.

F.OKANGO