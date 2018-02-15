“We Are Steadfast Together With Governor Sonko In Serving Nairobians”-10 CECs Confirm

PRESS STATEMENT
Our attention has been drawn to a statement doing rounds on social media purporting that we, the County Executive Committee Members of the Nairobi City County Government, have threatened to resign allegedly due to interference in our work by non members of staff of the county.
We hereby categorically state that this statement is not true. It is a figment of fertile imagination from unknown sources. The agenda is clearly to portray the Nairobi County leadership as unstable. This is fake and malicious news which should be dismissed with the
contempt it deserves.
The 10 CEC Members remain steadfast in our commitment to serve the people of Nairobi and to
support Nairobi Governor, H.E. Mike Mbuvi Sonko in his vision to transform the lives of city residents.
Arch. Wachira Njuguna Dr. Danvas Makori
Mohamed Dagane Larry Wambua
Charles Kerich Hitan Majevdia
Veska Kangogo Allan Igambi
