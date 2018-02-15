“We Are Steadfast Together With Governor Sonko In Serving Nairobians”-10 CECs Confirm

PRESS STATEMENT

15/2/2018

Our attention has been drawn to a statement doing rounds on social media purporting that we, the County Executive Committee Members of the Nairobi City County Government, have threatened to resign allegedly due to interference in our work by non members of staff of the county.

We hereby categorically state that this statement is not true. It is a figment of fertile imagination from unknown sources. The agenda is clearly to portray the Nairobi County leadership as unstable. This is fake and malicious news which should be dismissed with the

contempt it deserves.

The 10 CEC Members remain steadfast in our commitment to serve the people of Nairobi and to

support Nairobi Governor, H.E. Mike Mbuvi Sonko in his vision to transform the lives of city residents.

Arch. Wachira Njuguna Dr. Danvas Makori

Mohamed Dagane Larry Wambua

Charles Kerich Hitan Majevdia

Veska Kangogo Allan Igambi

Janet Ouko

