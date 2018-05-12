STATEMENT On Hon Otiende Amollo Health Status After he Collapsed,He Is Stable, bed rest

PRESS RELEASE
HON. OTIENDE AMOLLO
The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party wishes to assure residents of Rarieda Constituency, the ODM members and the general public that the Hon. Otiende Amollo (MP, Rarieda Constituency) is in stable condition after treatment at a Bondo Hospital in Siaya County. He is currently being transferred to Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu for further treatment.
This follows an incident where he collapsed while going about his assignments in his Constituency today, a situation doctors say is as a result of fatigue. He was rushed to hospital in Bondo where he was treated and the condition stabilized and put under bed rest for a while before being transferred to Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu for further medical attention.
We urge members of the public to give doctors time to attend to the Hon. Amollo and desist from unwarranted speculation that could cause panic and despair to his family and especially his wife and children.
Regards.
Edwin Sifuna,
Secretary General
12/05/2018
