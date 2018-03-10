Statement By Governor JOHO, On UHURU-RAILA Meeting

IN SUPPORT OF STEPS TOWARDS A NEW BEGINNING
I wish to express my support for my party leader the Rt. Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga in his efforts towards unity, peace and justice in Kenya. I pray that God gives him strength and wisdom to deliver a brighter future for all of us in this country.
I also wish to extend a hand of cooperation to our colleagues from the competing coalition. It is in the interest of every Kenyan that this Kenyan project succeeds. As we come with a clean heart and open hands, please remember, an open hand cannot shake a clenched fist.
To our coalition partners, there’s a time for peace and a time for war. This is the time for peace. Not all of us may have fought in the times of war, but all of us MUST fight for peace. The time for war has come and gone.
To our party supporters, I wish to reassure you, our leadership has always been on the right side of history. As ODM, our faith in our leadership is resolute because it stands tried and tested. I also hereby pledge to be a joint custodian of all your concerns and interests.
For all of us, too much blood has been shed, too many families broken, too many dreams shattered, too much property destroyed. As Nelson Mandela once said, even if we fight to ashes, it is amongst those ashes that we shall dialogue. The country needs a new beginning. Let us cautiously and carefully build a platform for that new beginning.
We shall forever remain committed to electoral justice, historical restitution, compensation, a free and fair society, inclusivity and shared prosperity. May God bless you all.
Hassan Ali Joho
Deputy Party Leader
ODM
Comments
onyango says
Gov 001 I salute you for that statement, . I pray God to give us wisdom to direct this beloved country to the right path.
eldad says
It is always good to be positive
Anonymous says
Thanks governor, in fact we’re just waiting for your response over the matter and since you’ve welcomed it then let’s move and build our beloved country
Awinda says
wizy says
we are on course in the right dirction.thank u 001
Anonymous says
PRESIDENT UHURU AND HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT RAILA ODINGA MUST START BY ARRESTING THOSE WHO KILLED INNOCENT KENYANS JUST BECAUSE OF POILTICAL CONFERENCES.
congress001 says
Raila agreeing to work with Uhuru Kenyatta is a clear indication that we have forced ourselves to bow before imperialism and colonialism; giving little attention to post election anecdotes and admitting that electoral justice is unachievable.
Anonymous says
Wishful statement on a betrayal of no substance. That’s why your elections we stolen by the thieves who’ve been looting our taxes and taking our nation nowhere.
That said, keep your shitty statement to your educable empty skull, it’s of no use to the citizens of the republic of kenya who voted for change. With your kinds, kenya is indeed short of lesders but full of shitholes.
A theif can not bring development to any nation on earth and a robbed victors does not accept a thief for unity; the two never work. First the thief should go to hell and the victor takes over his rightful place, otherwise, thr new empty falacy heads nowhere cos the citizens of the republic of kenya know snd see them as the devils from hell that have no use for the country cos their’s is to continue looting as per the aquired looted riches they have that makes them think they can own a party by the loots they have.
When they are faced with rejection they put up a pr in the presence of an amero as being united but the whole thing is mmeaningless.
Citizens these are is why we should never vote for these sons and daughters and cartels of looters of our taxes.