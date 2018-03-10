Statement By Governor JOHO, On UHURU-RAILA Meeting

IN SUPPORT OF STEPS TOWARDS A NEW BEGINNING

I wish to express my support for my party leader the Rt. Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga in his efforts towards unity, peace and justice in Kenya. I pray that God gives him strength and wisdom to deliver a brighter future for all of us in this country.

I also wish to extend a hand of cooperation to our colleagues from the competing coalition. It is in the interest of every Kenyan that this Kenyan project succeeds. As we come with a clean heart and open hands, please remember, an open hand cannot shake a clenched fist.

To our coalition partners, there’s a time for peace and a time for war. This is the time for peace. Not all of us may have fought in the times of war, but all of us MUST fight for peace. The time for war has come and gone.

To our party supporters, I wish to reassure you, our leadership has always been on the right side of history. As ODM, our faith in our leadership is resolute because it stands tried and tested. I also hereby pledge to be a joint custodian of all your concerns and interests.

For all of us, too much blood has been shed, too many families broken, too many dreams shattered, too much property destroyed. As Nelson Mandela once said, even if we fight to ashes, it is amongst those ashes that we shall dialogue. The country needs a new beginning. Let us cautiously and carefully build a platform for that new beginning.

We shall forever remain committed to electoral justice, historical restitution, compensation, a free and fair society, inclusivity and shared prosperity. May God bless you all.

Hassan Ali Joho

Deputy Party Leader

ODM