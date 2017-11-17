Here Is A Statement By National Police Service Regarding Chaos in Raila Grand Reception, Shootings And Killings

The National Police Service wishes to inform that in today’s operations to respond to the unauthorised processions organised by NASA coalition, no live fire was used; only tear gas and water cannons were deployed for crowd control.

We are however aware that sections of the mobs accompanying the NASA convoy, looted property and five (5) persons were killed by stoning in different incidences after having been caught stealing by enraged crowds.Two were stoned along Landies Road, two next to country bus station and one along Racecourse Road.

Sadly, these incidences occurred before the Police arrived at the various scenes. All these incidences are under investigation.

Secondly, we wish to refute claims that a vehicle in the convoy was shot at by an officer and reiterate our position that no live ammunition was used today by any officer.

Thirdly, we are aware that several innocent Kenyans had their property looted, vandalised or vehicles stoned by the mobs that accompanied the NASA leaders,or while headed to join the convoys, especially along Mombasa road, Outer Ring Road,Airport North Road, Jogoo Road and Haille Sellasie Road.In this regard therefore, we call upon anyone who may have been assaulted or lost property in any way to report to the nearest Police Station for further action.

Lastly we wish to reiterate our commitment to fulfil our mandate of protecting life and property of all Kenyans, which we shall endeavor to uphold without fear or favour.