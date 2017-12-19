Statement By Governor Mike Sonko Regarding Sonko Rescue Team

STATEMENT TO THE PUBLIC BY H.E GOVERNOR MIKE MBUVI SONKO ON SONKO RESCUE TEAM!!!!

My attention has been drawn to reports appearing in a section of the media in general and Citizen TV in particular to the effect that scores of Sonko Rescue Team workers were/are demonstrating over 8 months unpaid salary.

I want to set the record straight that Sonko Rescue Team has no permanent staff but over 4, 000 volunteers who do not earn a salary but allowances.

The volunteers are paid on a weekly/daily basis and we have documentary evidence of all payments.

The allegations that we have not paid salaries for 8 months is far fetched and obviously fake news.

We are however aware that some criminal elements who have been posing as Sonko Rescue Team members have in the past used the team’s uniform to commit several crimes including robbery, extortion and rape. We have reported these cases and several thugs have been arrested and charged in court while police are pursuing others.

I won’t therfore be surprised if the same group of impostors is the one holding the stage-managed protests to blackmail us and malign Sonko Rescue Team.

As of now, the Team has been paid up all their dues and the genuine volunteers are still working day and night to get the city rid of the garbage menace.

The City County Government of Nairobi has also paid it’s staff the December salaries ahead of Christmas.

I therefore encourage you to ignore the malicious reports and join hands in cleaning up the city.

HE Mike Sonko.

Governor, Nairobi County

18th Dec 2017.