HERE Is STATEMENT By USA Ambassador Condemning Raila Swearing In; Your Comments Please?

Statement by U.S. Department of State:
The United States is gravely concerned by Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga’s self-“inauguration” on January 30. We reject actions that undermine Kenya’s Constitution and the rule of law. Uhuru Kenyatta was elected as President of the Republic of Kenya on October 26, 2017 in a poll that was upheld by Kenya’s Supreme Court. Grievances must be resolved through appropriate legal mechanisms.
We commend the restraint shown by security forces and urge them to continue to refrain from any unnecessary or excessive use of force. Any arrests and prosecutions must be made in full accordance with the rule of law and demonstrate transparent due process. We urge all Kenyans to reject violence and hatred. Protesters have a right to assemble peacefully, to express their views freely, and to hold opinions without interference.
We are also deeply concerned by the Government’s action to shut down, intimidate, and restrict the media. Freedom of expression, including for members of the media, is essential to democracy and is enshrined in Kenya’s Constitution. We urge the Government and all Kenyans to respect freedom of expression and implement court orders calling for the restoration of television broadcasts.
We again urge Kenyan leaders and citizens to begin a national conversation to build cohesion and address long-standing issues. The United States continues to support efforts by religious, business, and civil society leaders to begin this conversation in the near future and calls on everyone to participate in this endeavor. The United States stands firmly with the people of Kenya; it is only Kenyans who can find a way to resolve their differences and chart the destiny of this great country.
Everyone has condemned that entire joke,, raila should apologize to Kenyans
He is a selfish man with no regard for the law
Tribal Chief nothing more
We again urge Kenyan???
Let him urge the Citizens of his country first to unite before telling Kenyans and the Citizens of the People’s Republic of Kenya to unite.
Exactly they insult kenya like they are european luos behave
Africa still need more liberation to free it from such individual aka investor whose interest is only to cash in. As an African it is an insult such merely individual whose imagination about african sink below normal standard.