Statehouse Withdraws Police From Uhuru Park Ahead of Raila Swearing In, Thousands Storm Uhurupark

Police Withdrawn from Uhuru Park ahead of Raila Swearing In, Powerful Prayer By Millions, Heavens Open



Anti-riot Police have been withdrawn from Uhuru Park grounds which had been declared a no-gone zone ahead of NASA leader Raila Odinga’s swearing in.

According to sources,they were reportedly ordered to leave the park as NASA supporters stream in at the grounds for the D-day.

The officers were withdrawn amid calls for restraint in dealing with any protests that might erupt during the event.



Elsewhere,details have emerged that buses ferrying NASA supporters from Mombasa,which were impounded in Voi,have been freed to proceed to Nairobi.

The officers claimed most of those on board did not have identification documents.

It is not yet clear why police were demanding for identification documents from travellers.

Nairobi Police Commander Japheth Koome had earlier stated that Opposition supporters would not be allowed to access the grounds,warning of dire consequences of any Kenyan found at the grounds.