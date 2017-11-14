Exposed: Statehouse Plot To Use Supreme Court To Ban Raila From Participating In Any Election.

SUPREME COURT

There are three cases, let me call your attention this morning to one filed by an organization called IDG

They have sued

1. Raila Odinga

2. Musalia Mudavadi

3. James Orengo

4. Moses Wetangula

5. Kalonzo Musyoka

The Organization through lawyer Kioko Kilukumi want the court to the find the accused guilty of Electoral offences then declare them UNFIT to hold Public Office

The Five have declined to respond and instead have filed a PO. A Preliminary Objection

Citing various authorities and jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, they want the case thrown out.

Now that is a case you need to watch. If the Supreme Court declines the invite to strike it out – we will have a dramatic case

If they do – The Nasa arguments against staff at IEBC – based on the September 1,2017 ruling will be buried on their own sword

