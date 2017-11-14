Exposed: Statehouse Plot To Use Supreme Court To Ban Raila From Participating In Any Election.

SUPREME COURT
There are three cases, let me call your attention this morning to one filed by an organization called IDG
They have sued
1. Raila Odinga
2. Musalia Mudavadi
3. James Orengo
4. Moses Wetangula
5. Kalonzo Musyoka
The Organization through lawyer Kioko Kilukumi want the court to the find the accused guilty of Electoral offences then declare them UNFIT to hold Public Office
The Five have declined to respond and instead have filed a PO. A Preliminary Objection
Citing various authorities and jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, they want the case thrown out.
Now that is a case you need to watch. If the Supreme Court declines the invite to strike it out – we will have a dramatic case
If they do – The Nasa arguments against staff at IEBC – based on the September 1,2017 ruling will be buried on their own sword
Comments
res says
The Nasa principals are not above the law. Any Kenyan has a right to petition the court. The accused are at the forefront for for agitation of electoral justice. They should lead by example.