Statehouse Shocked As Jubilee Supporters Keep Off Jumuhuri Day, Uhuru To Address Empty Stadium

Kenyans including Jubilee supporters have boycotted Jamuhuri day celebrations, the stadium is just 20% full an exact proportion of those supporting Uhuru second term.
Having commercialised public holidays with millions allocated for mobilizations the Jubilee regime seem to have hit a dead end, somethings you just cant buy even from fellow tribesmen to Uhuru. Kenyans are tired of Uhuru and his Jubilee brigade.
Waka waka says
Offcourse Jubilee supporters are busy People ferrying Nduma and other items to the Marketplace. Why d’u want them go idle at Kasarani while Uhuru Presidency has been long confirmed?