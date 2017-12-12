Statehouse Shocked As Jubilee Supporters Keep Off Jumuhuri Day, Uhuru To Address Empty Stadium

Kenyans including Jubilee supporters have boycotted Jamuhuri day celebrations, the stadium is just 20% full an exact proportion of those supporting Uhuru second term.

Having commercialised public holidays with millions allocated for mobilizations the Jubilee regime seem to have hit a dead end, somethings you just cant buy even from fellow tribesmen to Uhuru. Kenyans are tired of Uhuru and his Jubilee brigade.

