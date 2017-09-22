‘Statehouse’ Move To Destroy Supreme Judge Philomena Mwilu BACKFIRES BADLY as ‘Power Couple’ Story Receives Positive Reviews

Kamasasa E reporting
Just after the supreme Court nullified Uhuru’s win, the newspapers have decided to inform us that my Busia Senator and DCJ Mwilu is one love item. It’s not that they started exchanging their waist fires last week, NO. They have been an item since 1997.
I won’t mind the timing of this story on today’s Nairobian (the Standard Sister newspaper). Something knocks my head. It’s DCJ Mwilu who defended polygamy some months ago when the issue was brought to her attention. Now, I know. She is the defacto second wife to my Senator.
Congrats Senator Wako for nailing down such bright and firm woman. To the Luhya nation, you have scored. We will reward you with another 5yr term as our Senator come 2022. You have proved to the community, to the African world that you are still energetic, jovial and warm at heart. You are still able to ‘see’ and single out the green gazing field. You are still sharp. Your social prowess is up beat. Represent us all Busia Luhyas in the love life of DCJ Mwilu. Don’t mind about haters. You have my mandate to continue rocking that heart of the great Kamba beautiful lady, Mwilu.
All the best my Senator. We are organising a champagne party for you!
Meanwhile in Ukambani story has been circulated like bushfire and residents are happy for Justice Philomena, young singles have a role model;
‘smart, focused and know s what she wants in life’, she is the senior most Kamba personality in government, she is the Kalonzo Musyoka of the judiciary and CS Mailu and Governor Mutua cannot and will never match her, the story is interesting to read.”- Kasyoki told this writer
Meanwhile Statehouse operatives are quiet of Jacton B Ojwang’s wife who happens to be a Jubilee life member and serves as Uhuru’s principal secretary, check out the day Ojwang was so ashamed to disclose that his wife is Jubilee life member and had sought to contest for Senate seat on Jubilee ticket.
Jubilee are equally quiet of the close relationship of Justice Njoki with Uhuru allies David Murathe and one Chris Murungaru…
Comments
Anonymous says
Thank you senator Wako for having excellent eyes to see excellent things in life.great.
MpigaKura says
Let’s leave out genital activity rubbish and loins talk when talking about National Politics. It is very cheap. VOTE FOR CHANGE. Avoid distractions.
solomon says
No dout the lady CJ is Smart (more than just being a beauty). But more important she’s a Hope and real Defender of the Voiceless pple. God Bless You.
Carolyn says
Distractors. Let her be. Is it sin to be loved??
Anonymous says
But Profs. Ojwang and Suda are not clean either. Suda is the wife of Prof. nyabundi of Maseno University. Its with Naybundi that she has kids. She only left when they became so many wives. Prof. Ojwang also ran away from his wife when she became mentally incapacitated.
We are all deviating from the core issues at hand while it is becoming evident that everyone has skeletons in the closet. Uhuru himself has no degree despite the fact that he didn’t struggle, he had to hire a lawyer to cover his shame, transcript D-.
Let’s all look at the bigger picture and get the coming election done with credibly.
NICOLA GENTILE says
HOW ABOUT UHURU AND WAIGURU!?