State to end dramatic burial of Covid-19 victims after MoH study found bodies don’t transmit the virus

The government through the ministry of health is set to end the dramatic burial of coronavirus victims.

This is after a study done by the Health Ministry established that bodies of people who have died from Covid-19 do not transmit the virus.

According to the study report, the main mode of transmission of Covid-19 is via droplets, hence, the family members need to observe basic infection prevention and control and be allowed to participate in a dignified burial for their departed.

The ministry admits that the current burial practices under Covid-19 containment measures have been inappropriate and caused psychological trauma to families.

In April, a KPA employee, 59-year-old James Oyugi was hurriedly buried in the dead of the night when his body was unceremoniously thrown into the shallow grave sparking outcry across the country.

“Covid- 19 burial SoPs have been revised to address rational use of PPEs and body handling,” the report added.

So far, Kenya has recorded 597 deaths out of the over 35,000 cases detected in the country.