MPs Task Ex Uhuru Spokesman Esipisu to Explain Why State House Blocked Ruto on Twitter

Former State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu was on Thursday taken to task over claims that he solicited funds for functions already paid for by government.

During his vetting for the position of Kenyan Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Nelson Koech (Belgut MP) asked Manoah to address the allegations.

“You are accused of soliciting huge sums of money from heads of parastatals to pay for live coverage during visits by top dignitaries including President Obama and the Pope yet those visits were fully paid for,” Koech said.

Esipisu denied the claims and was categorical that his role was to ensure that State visits were adequately organized.

When asked to explain why President Uhuru Kenyatta’s communication team unfollowed Deputy President William Ruto on Twitter, Manoah termed it as a mistake that the two leaders were already briefed on.

The committee then took him to task over naming President Uhuru Kenyatta as his referee asking how they are expected to reach the Head of State for clarifications.

“He was my primary supervisor for five years. That is why he is my referee. The committee chairman can help you get to him in case of any clarification.”

In regards to his monetary worth said to be Ksh.100million, the Parliamentary team questioned how he acquired the wealth.

“The Ksh.100million is in form of assets. Very few people have such money in their accounts. I have done lots of community serve without saying a lot about it. No trumpet is worth blowing for community service done,” Manoah replied.

Limuru MP Peter Mwathi described Esipisu as a “good communicator but very unfriendly.”

“You are now going to be a diplomat and must start knowing how to handle people, not the way you did at State House,” Mwathi said.