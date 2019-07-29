Start your own Tv station with looted funds, Hon Ngunjiri tells Murkomen

Nyeri town member of parliament has told off Elgeyo marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen to start his own TV station.

This comes after the senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen failed to appear on a scheduled KTN show arguing that it was cancelled by his colleague and chair of information committee Gedion Moi.

“I am sorry to let you know that my colleague Senator Gideon Moi has cancelled my appearance at KTN #CheckPoint Tonight. I have always supported media freedom in Kenya. Unfortunately the struggle between media ownership and editorial independence is real. I don’t have any ill will against news team. They have to do what they have to do. I wish them well. Good night.” said Murkomen

However Kenyans were quick to react to his sentiments terming him disciple of division:

