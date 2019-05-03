Standard Group launches new product to cater to Muslims during Ramadhan

The Holy month of Ramadhan is approaching and Muslims are in the final preparations for the month.

This is the most important month in the Islamic Calender. It is the fourth pillar of Islam religion, thus obligatory for Muslims to fast, not just to abstain from food drinks but also immoral acts.

As part of the preparations, the Standard media group has launched a product that will cater to Muslims during this holy month of Ramadan.

The product will enhance coverage for the Muslim segment of the Standard Muslim readers. This is an annual pullout Magazine of four editions published every Friday where Muslims across the Country will learn not only issues affecting them but also activities of the holy month.

The Product was launched by Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu in Nairobi during a breakfast meeting with Muslim leaders. https://twitter.com/KTNKenya/status/1124209796046118913