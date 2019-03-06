Breaking: Chaos, gunfire at JKIA as Police disperse striking Aviation workers

Violent protests are currently indergoing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, aviation workers who had assembled for a peaceful protest were violently disrupted by police who fired gun shots in the air. Currently JKIA is a battle ground.

Meanwhile Kenya Airways have this morning suspended flights after 11 AM amid strike by Kenya Aviation Workers Union.

This comes after customers were left stranded at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday as workers downed their tools from midnight.

Kenya Airway noted that customers will experience a disruption of flights and advised customers on flights after 11 A.M not to go to the airport until further communication is shared.

Kenya Airways however asked customers on KQ 100 to London, KQ 116 to Amsterdam and KQ 210 to Mumbai to proceed to check-in. They also promised to keep all customers updated on the progress.

Kenya Airways has also urged their customers to be patient as they plan to communicate status of subsequent departing and arriving flights within a short time.They also apologize for any inconvenience caused.

This strike comes days after a notice issued on the February 27, 2019, where the workers opposed the handover of management of the airport to Kenya Airways.

KAWU is accusing the Kenya Airways (KQ) management of financial wastage.

Through KAWU Secretary General Moss Ndiema, the union claims the airline continues to pay hefty salaries to senior managers and consultants.