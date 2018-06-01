STAMPEDE In Meru As Rumours Of Raila Attending Madaraka Day With Uhuru, Scores injured

Scores of Kenyans were injured in a stampede at the Madaraka Day Celebrations Venue at Kinoru Stadium celebrations in Meru County.

The stampede occurred on the wee hours of the morning at the Stadium.

By 6am all the terraces at the stadium had already been filled to capacity.

As early as 3am long queues had already started to form leading to the four gates entering the stadium.

Security officers were forced to lock the gates to bar thousands of Kenyans eager to enter the stadium, leading to a stampede as people struggled to gain entry to the stadium.

Nearly 20,000 are expected to fill the stadium as President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to lead Kenyans in celebrating the 55th Madaraka Day celebrations.

State House earlier announced that South Africa’s Deputy President David Mabuza will grace Friday’s Madaraka Day celebrations at the Stadium.

According to State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu Mr Mabuza will grace the Madaraka Day festivities as well as hold several meetings with President Uhuru Kenyatta and other leaders.