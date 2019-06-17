Spreading Railaphobia in Mt Kenya will not help you win 2022- Hon Kabando warns DP Ruto

You recruit greedy naive stooges to spread RailaPhobia in MtKenya to entrench politics of threats, fear, paranoia, exclusion, hate. Sycophants ravenously extracting your filthy coins. You fight handshake, BBI, UhuRao, WarOnGraft and still claim you’re loyal to BOSS? Saboteur! — Kabando Wa Kabando (@Wakabando) June 16, 2019

Ruto is a stooge and should never be allowed near power unless we want to auction this country. — Justin Kinoti (@QsKinoti) June 16, 2019

Uthamaki all the way huh , Rao was perceived as a threat to uthamaki you fought him , now you think you have managed him, WSR becomes the new enemy haha anything for power to uthamakistan, don't you rrealize we all suffer muthamaki or not — Collosoy (@collosoy) June 16, 2019