Sports CS Rashid Achesa Cries In Public, Confirms Uhuru Will Sack Him , To Replaced By Hon Paul Otuoma

Sports CS Rashid Mohammed Achesa has confirmed rumours that he is among those to be sacked when Uhuru effects a cabinet reshuffle soon. The youthful and quasi literate CS who hails from Mumias told a public rally in his Western Kenya backyard that Raila Odinga is responsible for his impending sacking.



Achesa begged Raila to spare him the sack fr he has a young family to feed, present at the rally were Ford Kenya leaders Moses Wetangula and Boni Khalwale.

A source close to Achesa confirmed that he is a worried especially since some powerful statehouse operatives have been treating him like a stranger, he no longer calls the president directly.

Media reports have indicated that Achesa will be sacked and his place will be taken by former Busia governor aspirant and former minister and Hon Dr Paul Otuoma, a RailaMudavadi ally. In the reshuffle DP Ruto allies are set to be replaced by NASA nominees. Those that may be sacked include Achesa, Charles Keter, Adan Mohammed, Monica Juma and Amina Mohammed..

