How Sports CS Nominee Rashid Mohammed Evolved From Avillage Tout To Cabinet Secretary Via Raila O

Rashid Mohamed dropped out of school at class two. He later became a makanga for the matatus plying the Kisumu-Butere route during which time he transformed himself into a very fine crook -something that saw him become very useful to the political operatives in his backyard of Mumias and its neighborhood.

He was head-hunted by PNU for purposes of the infamous 2007/8 general elections and the subsequent bloodbath. Being the shrewd crook that he was, Rashid later decamped to ODM where he outwitted the largely unfocused ODM youths on his way to becoming the party’s Youth League national chairman.

Like many others before and after him, he just realized that he’d long been edged out of the ODM party. But of course Deputy President William Ruto, heavily loaded with Eurobond proceeds, was busy splashing hard cash on the faces of disgruntled and embattled Opposition members in his ambitious 2022 political networks and infrastructure laying plans.Rashid was among the first catch in William Ruto’s political fishing expedition.

Of course a lot of water has passed under the bridge since and Rashid Mohamed today holds a ” Bachelor’s degree” from the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology. Nobody knows where or even when Rashid sat for his KCPE exams, leave alone KCSE exams!

Today, Rashid was being interviewed in Shen’g and Kiswahili,with some brief interludes of patched up English for officialization. But that’s neither here nor there, for Rashid is set to be Jubilee’s Cabinet Secretary for Youths, Sports and Culture- his greatest qualification for this docket being that he is the reigning Chairman of the Kakamega Boxing Association!

Na wewe uko hapo na makaratasi zako za KCPE, KCSE, Degree, Masters na PhD na ma catwalk na kizungu mingi unadhani hii Kenya ni ya mamako?

(Post courtesy of Michael Okoth)