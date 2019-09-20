Sportpesa dealt a big blow as BCLB orders for fresh licencing

Sports betting firm SportPesa will be required to apply afresh for a betting licence, the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) now says.

Acting board director Peter Mbugi on Thursday said the regulator will scrutinise the betting firm’s application once done and consider whether to give its nod for the firm to resume operations.

“Sportpesa should apply afresh for a licence,” said Mr Mbugi.

“We will scrutinise the firm’s licence application after its made and make a decision on this just like we have done for many others,” he added.

Mr Mbugi said the regulator had given the go ahead to several gaming firms and operators after due diligence on their applications.

SportPesa said recently it had reached a truce with taxman to resume operations once cleared by sector regulator.