Speech: Top Forty under Forty Africa Awards Gala Dinner in Nairobi

I am overwhelmed and emotional. This is a very special moment in my life. I just can’t put the right words into the emotions running over me now.

If only I could capture this moment with my lens, maybe I could transcribe them later on as I continue cherishing this wonderful and magical moment.

A big thank you to the Jury for bestowing me with such a great honour. This is so special. It makes me feel great.

This award is another feather on my accomplishment cap and adds credence to my professional life spanning over 7 years.

On this front, I wear many caps- I am a Public Communication and Advocacy Practitioner, former radio presenter, motivational speaker, and a youth empowerment leader. Equally, my vision is big. I am on a path to achieving my highest potential both -professionally and personally.

My committement and consistency in influencing policy change, promote good governance, equitable distribution of resources, and building brands that are well represented globally, through strategic communications, are paying off. Let me confirm that the fruits are sweet too.

It takes more than a just a hand to make these big strides. There is the hand of God un in heaven and mum here on earth. They have been my pillars of strength that keeps me going. Here is a special Thank you to God and mum.

Let me take this opportunity to reach out to every stakeholder here to support my new Initiative- HOPES, DREAMS AND DIGNITY.

Through the Top forty under forty award, I founded the initiative of with a bigger goal of restoring hopes of citizens in the society, rebuilding their dreams and allow them to live a dignified life.

We had an inaugural launch in Siaya County about a month ago, and we are now planning for a national roll out soon to reach many more deserving citizens of this nation.

Your support will enable us to distribute food, sanitary towels and underpants.

Thank you, once again!

Ms. Ruth Mueni