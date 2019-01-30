Kenya Today

Team Ruto in panic as Joho meets Kabogo in Mombasa

Former Kiambu county governor William Kabogo took to his social media account to post a picture of himself with Mombasa governor when he paid him a Courtesy call.

To what many see as political, the two leaders said they held a talk on unity of the nation.

Kabogo had earlier stated that he might be running for the presidency or the running mate to someone quoting like minded kenyans like Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho.


Joho in the past weeks have criticized the presidential ambition of the deputy president william ruto.

