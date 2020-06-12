What caused death of Ohangla music star Abenny Jachiga? poisoned? Covid-19? Police launch investigations

There are unanswered questions over what exactly caused death of Ohangla music star Abbeny Jachiga who passed on yesterday Thursday after what was reported as short illness.

He died under unclear circumstances, a family source claimed he may have died of Pneumonia while others claim he was coughing at the time of death and also had shortness of breath a signal that even COVID 19 may have been the cause. His brother Austin Omondi revealed that Jachiga had developed spots on his body and complained of stomachaches and was rushed to St Jairus Hospital where he died after developing breathing problems, fueling speculation of poisoning or COVID 19.

Omondi said health officials have launched investigated, they took samples from the body to determine the exact cause of his death.

Omondi also gave a detailed account of the circumstances surrounding Jachiga’s death, revealed that the deceased travelled to Nairobi on June 3 and came back to Kisumu under unclear circumstances since there is a ban of movement in and out of the Capital.

He is then reported to have travelled back to his home in Chiga, Kisumu East sub-county on June 6 where he was first taken ill and admitted at a local hospital before being later transferred to St Elizabeth Hospital the day after.

“He told me he was going to Nairobi for some business but I did not bother to interrogate him further,” Omondi said.

The news of Jachiga’s death broke out yesterday, his loyal fans were devastated by the sad news and some of them took to social media where they poured messages of condolences.

“Rest In Peace Abenny Jachiga osiepna.Lit to okchuer remo.“- Hon Babu Owino posted on his social media handle

Jachiga’s hits include Mano Kasinde which was a hit song in Luo Nyanza among many others such as penzi ni kama mayai and simba manyo wendo.

He is survived with a widow and two children a daughter who is almost 10 and a son who is almost 9. May God rest his soul in peace and also give family strength.