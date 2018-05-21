Speakers Justin Muturi Says Only 7 MPs out of 349 Speak in Parliament, To Release List Of Shame

More than 50 MPs are yet to make their maiden speeches in the National Assembly nine months after their election. According to Mzalendo.com, an online platform that keeps tabs on the performance of MPs in the House plenary, those who have spoken only supported their colleagues but never initiated anything on their own.

The revelation comes as the leadership of Parliament complained that some MPs were skipping the last legislative step that is crucial in law-making.

Speaker Justin Muturi said it was worrying that members did not appreciate the significance of the third stage of reading while considering Bills.

“The real law-making process starts at the Third Reading, where only a few participate. You will only see Majority Leader Aden Duale (Garissa Town) since he represents Government, and a few others including Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), James Nyikal (Seme) and Robert Pukose (Endebees),” Minority leader John Mbadi, Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandai and Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu said Mr Muturi.

“Many will get up as soon as I step out of the chair and retreat when the committee of the whole House is in session. Yet they will be the loudest out there telling their constituents about a law they never participated in legislating.”

Muturi and National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai also expressed concerns that some MPs were confused about petitions, motions and legislative proposals.

This is despite the fact that they participated in induction and had various staff attached to them for research.

“I was speaking to one young MP on Friday and I was not in a very good mood. I told her they should stop exciting people out there. It puts me under pressure because I start receiving calls that I am sitting on Bills that have not even been introduced,” said Muturi.

“You will even hear others telling their constituents they have passed very good Bills yet the individuals making such statements do not attend sessions to contribute to the legislation they are talking about.”

