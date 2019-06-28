Speaker Muturi comes to the rescue of journalists after public outcry

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi on Thursday promised to address the plight of journalists covering Parliamentary proceedings.

Muturi noted that it is disturbing to see journalists working in Parliament standing for hours before they can get news. He said that journalists sitting on the floor as they wait to cover parliamentary sessions is a shame to the country.

Muturi’s remarks elicited mixed reactions on social media. Most of the journalists said that they are used to poor conditions.

Muturi’s attention was caught after Roselyne Obala posted a photo of several journalists sitting on the floor to cover the sessions in Parliament.

“This has been noted. I have since instructed that whenever possible, journalists covering Parliament be adequately facilitated to do their work,” he said.

Over the years, journalists have been facing endless challenges. Some of the media personalities receive threats from unknown persons for covering certain events. At times, they also differ with the police over different issues.

Cases of journalists being attacked and beaten have also risen in the recent past. The media personalities have been calling upon the government to put in place measures to protect them.