Speaker Elachi on the spot over over stalled Nairobi supplementary budget

Nairobi County Assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi is on the receiving end after the degazettement of Sh15b supplementary budget.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has called for her resignation for undermining the process and violating laws when making the said budget.

In a statement to the newsroom Sonko maintains that Elachi oversaw the making of the unlawful supplementary budget that was degazzeted on Monday following the revocation of it by the Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto.

In His legal advisory to the Government printer Ogeto pointed out that it was inconceivable for the bill to have been published in the Kenya gazette when it wa still pending in the county Assembly.

Sonko had written to Ogeto seeking nullification of the purported act.

Sonko maintained that the Bill was sneaked to the Government printer by unknown people notwithstanding the fact that the office of the Governor had alerted the Government printer that the bill had not completed the necessary legislative process.