”Spare Kenyans an Imminent Tragedy, Take Uhuru To Rehabilitation for 3months”- Hon Abduba Dida

President Uhuru Kenyatta needs three months’ rehabilitation before he is given another chance to lead Kenya, Abduba Dida has said.

Dida, who vied for the top seat under Alliance for Real Change, noted his intention is not to be disrespectful and did not specify the kind of rehabilitation the President should undergo.

“This is not being tribal or lacking respect…but please, if anyone loves Uhuru that much, let them take him to a rehab,” Dida told a press conference on Monday.



The politician fondly known as ‘teacher Dida’ also spoke about NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who is set for protests to forcefully remove IEBC commissioners.

He accused several of them of them, including chairman Wafula Chebukati and CEO Ezra Chiloba, of engaging in malpractices in the August 8 national electio.

Raila has said he will not take part in the repeat October 26 election unless major reforms take place at the electoral agency.

Dida said that if elected president, he will appoint Raila chairman of the human rights commission.

Dida further called on the IEBC commissioners linked to electoral malpractices to resign before they are “shamelessly humiliated”.

“The court was very clear that there were illegalities. The head of the secretariat should pack and leave followed by those in the legal and IT departments,” said the man who is a teacher by profession.

He added that he had told election stakeholders, including presidential candidates, that “Chiloba is dangerous to the election and should be suspended”.

“It is only wise that these people step aside with half salary to pave way for investigations. If cleared they will come back.”

Chiloba has refused to resign.