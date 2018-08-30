South Africa Leader Cmde Julius Malema Mocks Uhuru For Bootlicking America’s Donald Trump and British, Says Kenya Is Colonized by America

South Africa’s chief opposition leaders Julius Malema has slammed Kenya as not “totally independent”, days after President Uhuru Kenyatta visited White House and held talks with President Donald Trump.



Comrade Malema was reacting on the court case in Zimbabwe that upheld the election of Emmerson Mnangagwa as president.



He said he was disturbed by the attire that the presiding judges wore, particularly the white wigs. To him the wigs signfied mental slavery.charged Mr Malema.

He went on: “Revolutionaries like Zanu PF allow that to continue in Zimbabwe. They allow that to continue in Kenya. Well Kenya is something different. I don’t think there is total independence there. America has got huge interest in that affair in that arrangement of Kenya.”

Mr Malema is a Member of Parliament and the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, a far-left South African political party, which he founded in July 2013.

