Sossion Launches verbal Attacks against Kenyan Employers for Boycotting Labour Day

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion has expressed his displeasure with the Federation of Kenyan Employers (FKE).

Sossion says It is a shame that FKE and the government boycotted labour day.

“The employers of Kenya have snubbed this event…shame on you,shame shame shame … as we fight corruption.. it is wrong for FKE to lead workers to avoid labour day.. wafanyikazi are the cause of industrial unrest,” he said.

Speaking during labour day celebrations on Wednesday, Sossion asked Labour CS Ukur Yattani to ensure that Kenya is in sanity and order.

“A strong economy depends on a government that respects the existence and operation of strong unions,” he said.

“We thank the various leadership in Parliament for standing with workers. We can all stand up one-day and end corruption.”

Kenyan employers under FKE said they will oppose any call during Labour Day celebrations to raise the general minimum wage.

The federation further condemned reports that Cotu is requesting the government to increase the wage by 15 per cent in exchange for their support for the proposed Housing Levy.