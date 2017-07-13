“I am sorry but UHURU Kenyatta is a one-term President” – Atwoli reveals

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta may be headed home.
While reluctantly responding to Jeff Koinange on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) Atwoli asked Uhuru to prepare himself psychologically because it has happened elsewhere.
Jeff Koinange:
Do you think Uhuru Kenyatta may be headed home after the August 8 polls?
Atwoli:
I am sorry but as things are now, that might be the case. You see Jeff, it has happened in other parts of the world where incumbents have lostit happened in Ghana, Nigeria and recently Gambia. It is likely to happen here.
Comments
Anonymous says
who was the one term President who lost in Gambia?
Anonymous says
he meant loosing to an opposition leader
kalala says
go bak 2klas! u don understand english..he said ‘the incubent’ meaning the sitting prezo.
ni mimi says
people’s are the who will decided not that idiot who worship ojinga kwani ana kura ngapi and further more that was same story by the same same idiot in 2013 .
Anonymous says
what an IDIOT( in caps huh!!)
Anonymous says
How many votes do you have? Your mother’s clitoris
Anonymous says
how primitive! it is from that clitoris you mention that you were born can you have respect! why do you even bother to read such articles if they bother you so much?
Nyundo says
And your mother’s was cut off and used to ferment your illicit brew.
Anonymous says
At least Atwoli is known by the public, you are only known by jiggers. Idiot
kalala says
it looks lyk the word clitory is new in your thick brain so u r trying to show us that uav a new vocabulary..go n ask your 2 show u how it is n its location..an imbecile.
MAURICE says
DONT ABUSE HIM ,KWANI UHURU NDIO NANI AWEZI SHINDWA………
HE IS JUST LIKE THE OTHERS WHO ARE NOT LUCKY TO SEE A SECOND TERM IN OFFICE.
Davoo says
Atwoli ni twiga anaona kwa mbali, ajitayarishe anaenda nyumbani mapema.
Wee ni Kubaff says
Hiki kitu kinajiita mimi, ni kipii gani hii!! Go back to school and learn English first before you bring your jiggers here!!!
Nyakwarjabilo says
Atwoli has spoken the truth,if u doubt wait and see mjinga mimi
Kipruto arap somei says
very true and sure bet let huru go and steal money gatundu not when in statehouse kenya is not for gikuyu
P. Mulundu says
I suggest the Editor ignores messages sent anonymously because most of them are abusive and are educative.
ni mimi says
it can’t happen coz even the editor is idiot like most most readers of this Kenya today .
ni wewe says
u are the IDIOT in chief.
P. Mulundu says
uhuru fatlips says
now no icc sympathy ….somenoe going to. gatundu soon!!
Khalwaleist says
There’s no Luhya called Kiptum Koskei.
kalala says
huu ni uwanja wa those who wasted their parents school fees to come n rehearse their stupidity.
Anonymous says
the guy has never won any election. Actually they stole the 2013 election to prevent themselves from the ICC.
While in their stolen regime, many bad things have happened, part of the many bad thing is them enriching themselves with our taxes and national borrowed loads: where the principal balance sum have just vanished just like that. Surely, we can have these help in office for another 5 years come 8/8/2017.
Let’s all come in one silent mission on 8/8/2017 to vote all these helps off our politics for good.
owesharry says
atwoli is cotu,and therefore he speaks on behalf of cotu,remember they’re the determinant to our nation’s leadership.so let the prezzo start early parcking to his home in gatundu due to frustrations met by profesionals in his reign as the head of state.
Frank Kiloz says
Atwoli itaowa mama ngina kenyatta na kuwa ohuros baba.
Lulunga says
Anonymous says July 13, 2017 at 6:16 am
You are a miserable being! you will still live even when Kenyatta looses!
Kipruto arap somei says
AN IDIOT CALLING HIMSELF PRESIDEN HE WILL LOSE
Erisha says
mimi guy use ur brain sio cowdung kondoo
Dan says
Like other Odingaisim, it’s Atwoli’s wish that Uhuru will be defeated. But Raila has lost votes through his careless utterances. Don’t compare Kenya to those West African nations. Uhuru Will retain the presidency on August 8, 2017.
elizabeth says
PEOPLE LIKE ATWUOLI SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN BORNE.
Anonymous says
Dear brothers the way things r on the ground uhuru wont make it ata afanye nini things r hard for him.Kenyans yarn for change.They will vote for change.Hata kama n mbaya bt we want change.God hear our prayers we want change In our country.
Manu says
point taken anonymus,change is like rest!
Anonymous says
Raund hii ci mchezo hiyo ni tsunami mawimbi yake sio ya kawaida uhuru hataona njia ya gatundu bali ya icc mtashangaa kuona raila akiapishwa saa mbili kenya yakombolewa na itakombolelewa na raila mtetezi wa wanyonge mnyonge msonge na naki umpe
Anonymous says
At my age wen I like at every comment I find no brain in most of them …..if Yu are voting with yo tribe go vote bt Yu need to realise we are not a stupid country to see our economy being looted…grow of Yu who have nothing or less to comment in the wrong way
Kipruto arap somei says
UHURU KENYASA IS THE ONE COUSING TRIBAL POLITICS IN KENYA BY APOINTING ONLY KIKUYUS FOR EVERY POST
BincoAfrica says
Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important
pekam says
I c heart attack coming up to some,uhuru should b grasing up again.I’ll give out my 100 Bob to raila as ticket …8:00 he should b packing
omwami says
atwoli alisema ukweli kenyatta nyumbani mapema na awaje matusi
insignia says
What happened to Muchai?
Mr spokesman
nonsense ni kama ulimpigia kura 2013
Shuriye mohaned shafii says
watu alienda nyumbani mapema walihi