Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

“I am sorry but UHURU Kenyatta is a one-term President” – Atwoli reveals

“I am sorry but UHURU Kenyatta is a one-term President” – Atwoli reveals

40 Comments

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta may be headed home.

While reluctantly responding to Jeff Koinange on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) Atwoli asked Uhuru to prepare himself psychologically because it has happened elsewhere.

Jeff Koinange:
Do you think Uhuru Kenyatta may be headed home after the August 8 polls?

Atwoli:
I am sorry but as things are now, that might be the case. You see Jeff, it has happened in other parts of the world where incumbents have lostit happened in Ghana, Nigeria and recently Gambia. It is likely to happen here.

Comments

  2. people’s are the who will decided not that idiot who worship ojinga kwani ana kura ngapi and further more that was same story by the same same idiot in 2013 .

    Reply Report comment

  12. the guy has never won any election. Actually they stole the 2013 election to prevent themselves from the ICC.

    While in their stolen regime, many bad things have happened, part of the many bad thing is them enriching themselves with our taxes and national borrowed loads: where the principal balance sum have just vanished just like that. Surely, we can have these help in office for another 5 years come 8/8/2017.

    Let’s all come in one silent mission on 8/8/2017 to vote all these helps off our politics for good.

    Reply Report comment

  13. atwoli is cotu,and therefore he speaks on behalf of cotu,remember they’re the determinant to our nation’s leadership.so let the prezzo start early parcking to his home in gatundu due to frustrations met by profesionals in his reign as the head of state.

    Reply Report comment

  18. Like other Odingaisim, it’s Atwoli’s wish that Uhuru will be defeated. But Raila has lost votes through his careless utterances. Don’t compare Kenya to those West African nations. Uhuru Will retain the presidency on August 8, 2017.

    Reply Report comment

  20. Dear brothers the way things r on the ground uhuru wont make it ata afanye nini things r hard for him.Kenyans yarn for change.They will vote for change.Hata kama n mbaya bt we want change.God hear our prayers we want change In our country.

    Reply Report comment

  21. Raund hii ci mchezo hiyo ni tsunami mawimbi yake sio ya kawaida uhuru hataona njia ya gatundu bali ya icc mtashangaa kuona raila akiapishwa saa mbili kenya yakombolewa na itakombolelewa na raila mtetezi wa wanyonge mnyonge msonge na naki umpe

    Reply Report comment

  22. At my age wen I like at every comment I find no brain in most of them …..if Yu are voting with yo tribe go vote bt Yu need to realise we are not a stupid country to see our economy being looted…grow of Yu who have nothing or less to comment in the wrong way

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer