“I am sorry but UHURU Kenyatta is a one-term President” – Atwoli reveals

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta may be headed home.

While reluctantly responding to Jeff Koinange on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) Atwoli asked Uhuru to prepare himself psychologically because it has happened elsewhere.

Jeff Koinange:

Do you think Uhuru Kenyatta may be headed home after the August 8 polls?

Atwoli:

I am sorry but as things are now, that might be the case. You see Jeff, it has happened in other parts of the world where incumbents have lostit happened in Ghana, Nigeria and recently Gambia. It is likely to happen here.