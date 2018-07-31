”I am Sorry For Telling Kenyans To ‘Go To Hell’ Over Death of Rhinos”- CS Balala Apologizes to Kenyans

Tourism CS Najib Balala is now sorry for his ‘go-to-hell’ response to Kenyans who were calling for his resignation over the death of ten rhinos that were translocated to a sanctuary in Tsavo East National Park.

While appearing before the Parliamentary committee on Environment and Natural Resources, the CS blamed the outburst on his emotions and regretted his dragging the of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s name in the angry response. “I regret I did that outburst, it was out of pain that I am being let down by my system. I do regret dragging the president’s name,” said Balala.

Balala said he was angry after some individuals assassinated his character over the rhino deaths. He also made it clear that that he is accountable to all Kenyans and not only to the President. On Monday, the CS told his critics to go to hell saying they did not appoint him.

“Nobody has appointed me. It is only President Uhuru Kenyatta who has appointed me. So, they can go to hell. I can tell them that… Uhuru Kenyatta is the only one who has appointed me here and he knows I have the capacity to run the wildlife docket. Nobody is going to intimidate me,” he chest-thumped.

Balala has been under pressure following the death of the ten rhinos, which is one of Kenya’s greatest conservation disasters. So far the CS has suspended six Kenya Wildlife Service officials over what he termed as negligence. Among the affected were Dr Samwel Kasiki who was the Deputy Director Bio-diversity and chief scientist. He has been replaced by Patrick Mondi from the parent ministry. He also demoted the acting Director General Julius Kimani and replaced him with Dr Charles Musyoki who was in charge of Kenya Wildlife Service training institute in Naivasha Also suspended were Dr Francis Gakuya who was head of veterinary and capture services, Dr Mohamed Omar, Head of Ecology and Dr Isaac Leekolol, a senior vet. Tsavo senior scientist Fredrick Lala and senior warden Felix Mwangagi were also affected.

The CS also abolished the post of Chief Operating Officer currently held by Nehemiah Rotich and that of advisor held by Mark Jenkins. In his efforts to find answers to the mystery of the rhino deaths the CS constituted a team to investigate the matter involving the deaths.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Is Wolfgangh Thome Najib Balala's gay partner? His latest blog post about KTB is too much kissing of Balala's ass.</p>— Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) <a href=”https://twitter.com/RobertAlai/status/261763180865400833?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 26, 2012</a></blockquote>

<script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>President Uhuru must IMMEDIATELY fire Tourism CS Najib Balala. This arrogance only rivals the “flag only helps me evade traffic” phrase from a previous member of the cabinet. <br><br>This is extreme arrogance. Can’t and shouldn’t be excused. <a href=”https://t.co/F2mpnXDYq8″>pic.twitter.com/F2mpnXDYq8</a></p>— Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) <a href=”https://twitter.com/RobertAlai/status/1023966892770439168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 30, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Uhuru is comfortable with a CS who precides over the killing 10 rear rhinos and arrogantly tells kenyans to go to hell,with excuse of fighting cartels in kws <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/BalalaWajibika?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#BalalaWajibika</a></p>— ChesoliProtus (@chesoliprotus) <a href=”https://twitter.com/chesoliprotus/status/1024206934348652544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 31, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>