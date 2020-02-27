Sonko’s lawyer Nelson Havi wins LSK Presidential poll

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s Lawyer Nelson Havi has won the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) presidential elections held on Thursday, preliminary results show.

The provisional results showed Havi registered a landslide victory against the three other contestants Harriette Chiggai, Maria Mbeneka and Charles Kanjama.

A total of 10,764 lawyers with valid practice certificates were eligible to take part in the elections overseen by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Lawyer Charles Kanjama was the first to concede defeat, congratulating Havi for mounting “a bold and effective campaign that has captured the confidence of lawyers across the country.”

“I congratulate my classmate Nelson Havi on running a bold and effective campaign that has captured the confidence of lawyers across the country. I congratulate him on a race well run and, as a democrat, am happy to accept the will of the voters.

“On my part, I pledge to support Havi. I wish him success wholeheartedly, and urge all lawyers to do the same. We all need LSK to succeed,” said Kanjama in a statement.