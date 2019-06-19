Sonko’s Daughter thanks lover Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip for saving her life

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi has penned down an emotional letter to lover and Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the mother of one thanked Loitiptip for being there for her and even risking his life for hers.

“Hi Future, Thank you for putting your life before mine, for standing by me, advising me and always being there for me. You will forever be my best friend. Wishing you quick recovery hun,” Saumu wrote.

The two love birds were attacked on June 2, 2019, while watching Champions League finals at a popular club, Memphis lounge located near United States International University (USIU) in Kasarani Area in Nairobi.

A group of men are said to have followed Sonko’s daughter while going to the bathroom. She screamed as they took to their heels. At the moment, the senator had been informed of the situation and he rushed to help her.

However, Saumu revealed that the attack didn’t end there as on their way to the parking lot, a group of nine men including the ones who attacked her while going to the bathroom attacked them again.

And this time, they left after giving them a serious beating which left the senator in a critical condition.

The legislator was admitted in ICU.