Sonko’s anti-COVID-19 strategy wins praise in the US

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has received overwhelming support from across the world especially in the US over his controversial decision to distribute packs of Hennessy cognac in Nairobi in a bid to combat the Coronavirus.

Sonko who has included Hennessy in his coronavirus care packages who the talk of town in New York online platforms after the New York Post published Sonko’s plans to distributes small bottles of Hennessy” in food packs being given to Nairobi’s poor families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“From the research which has been conducted by World Health Organization (WHO) and various health organizations, it has been revealed that alcohol plays a very major role in killing the coronavirus or any sort of virus,” Sonko said in a clip.

Late Senator John McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain has also backed Sonko’s strategy. In a tweet reaction to those bashing Sonko over the strategy, Meghan says “Leave him alone”, meaning he fully supports Sonko.

Sonko is using his own Non-Governmental Organization, the Sonko Rescue Team to distribute the Coronavirius care package.