Sonko waivers parking fees for Muslims at Jamia mosque

Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko has waivered parking fees at Jamia mosque on all Fridays to allow worshipers access the mosque with ease.

The governor made this revelation during the Iftar prayers at Jamia mosque which was also attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Cabinet Secretaries Najib Balala (Tourism), Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution and Regional Development) and Yemeni prime minister Moin Abdulmalik among other leaders.

Sonko added that bars located near mosques would also be forced to reduce their noise in respect of prayers at the mosque.

Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko speaking during the Iftar prayers at Jamia mosque on 31/5/19

He also made a promise to the muslims stating that his administration would purchase additional land to be used as a cemetery for them.

Sonko cited that the county government had identified a piece of land beside the Lang’ata cemetery that could be used as a cemetery by the Muslims.

“We have got land beside the Lang’ata cemetery but we will have to wait for the National Land Commission to be reconstituted so that they can guide us on the buying process,” he stated.

On his part, President Kenyatta told the worshipers that as the president, he would continue declaring both Eid-Ul-Fitri and Eid-Ul-Adha as public holidays but the ultimate decision to include them in the constitution would be made later.

“I have heard your request including Eid as a public holiday. I wish I had such powers. That will be considered when we decide what we want to change in the constitution.