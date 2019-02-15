Sonko to lead African Cities in UN’s New York Conference

The United Nations has selected Nairobi City Governor Mike Sonko to lead African Cities in the UN General Assembly conference in New York from next week.

Sonko will be the only African leader who will address the UN conference which has been organized jointly by the Office of the President of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN.

The conference that will focus on the roles of cities in the global agenda, will be held on February 19, 2019, at the UN Headquarters in New York, United States. The theme of the conference will be; “From Global Issues to Local Priorities: The role of Cities in Global Agenda, including Cities for Sustainable Development, Food Security, Nutrition and Climate Change.”

The Governor has expressed his optimism that the international event will come up with resolutions that will help cities especially in the third world countries to develop a roadmap for sustainable development.

“I’m delighted to represent African Cities in the UN conference that’s aimed at addressing issues on sustainable development, food security, nutrition and climate change,” said Sonko after he officially received his invitation for the UN conference.

The office of the President of the 73rd session of the General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, said the purpose of the event is to address global challenges from a local perspective.

“The purpose of the event is to address from the local perspective the need to privilege multilateral solutions to tackles challenges that are global in nature and to discuss how to implement international outcomes and solutions at the local level, bearing in mind the context and priorities of cities and local authorities,” Espinosa said.

It also aims to give voice to cities from around the world through the sharing of successful experience towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The international event will be addressed by President of the 73rd session of the General Assembly, Maria Fernanda, Mr. Jose Graziano da Silva, Food Agriculture Organization Director-General, Ms. Penny Abeywardena, Commissioner for Inyernational Affairs of New York, Ms. Emilia Saiz Secretary General of the United Cities and Local Governments, Ms. Tri Rismaharina, Mayor of Surabaya, Mr. Joan Ribo, Mayor of Valencia among others.

Sonko was last week officially appointed the Good Deeds Ambassador by an Israel-based organization for his generosity in helping the needy.

The Governor was crowned the Good Deeds Global Ambassador for a period of three years in a ceremony attended by Good Deeds Global Chief Executive officer Kaynan Rabino, Israel Ambassador to Kenya Noah Gal Gendler among others.