SONKO Spends Weekend Distributing Relief Food In Hunger Stricken Areas Of West Pokot And Turkana

Flamboyant Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on spent his weekend in hunger stricken areas of West Pokot and Turkana Counties where he donated foodstuffs to locals in person alongside his foundation Sonko Rescue Team.

This comes days after government insisted that it has enough food to feed over 2 million Kenyans currently struggling to contain hunger in 14 counties across the country.

But Sonko, in photos widely circulated on social media, was seen carrying foodstuffs in person besides distributing himself, a move that excited Kenyans on social media platforms.

Saturday:

“During distribution of relief food at Nasuguta area in West Pokot County in the company of Pokot South MP David Pkosing among other leaders,” wrote Sonko on Facebook.

He added: “Earlier today in the company of Pokot South MP David Pkosing among other leaders, we led distribution of relief food at Nasuguta area in West Pokot County.”

Sunday:

He paid a courtesy call to Turkana governor Josephat Nanok “Distribution of food stuffs to various Constituencies , including Turkana South and Turkana East, has begun at Tobong Loree Grounds witnessed by area MPs and County Government officials.”

Sonko alsoprovided the locals with free medical services.

“As we prepare to hand over relief food to the Turkana County Government for distribution in all the 6 Constituencies, my team has now set up a mobile medical camp in the area to deal with emergency cases.

The medical camp will start at Tobong Loree area before we move to another location.

Patients with complicated cases will be airlifted for specialized treatment”

Despite media reports that over 10 people have starved to death, Deputy President William Ruto had termed the news as ‘fake’, insisting that no Kenya has died out of hunger.

West Pokot Governor John Longanyapuo recently confirmed two deaths in Tiaty Sub County, adding that there were several who had succumbed to hunger related cases.