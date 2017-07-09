Sonko has the slums, Kidero keeps momentum

Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko has the slums of Nairobi under his wrap, especially areas where social services are straining under the weight of Nairobi County incompetence, poor service delivery or lack of priorities.

Governor Evans Kidero is keeping the momentum, and has the gods to thank for the re-entry of Peter Kenneth, who appears to be in the Nairobi gubernatorial race to nurse a punctured ego. No one knows what Miguna Miguna intends to achieve, but every man deserves a try, however futile.

Sonko Rescue Team. Portent mobilization tool.

Started as an emergency rescue initiative to calls of distress in inner city ghettos, the Sonko Rescue Team has metamorphosed into a government in itself, delivering water to city neighborhoods in thirst and cleaning environs choking of filth, all critical services that should be offered by the city county government, under Dr. Kidero.

So portent is the organization that Kidero raided it, first for its murky legal status, then, when Sonko registered it as an NGO, Kidero changed tact and started poaching some of its disgruntled members. It is unclear whether these were real members or merely decoys set up in a game of politics.

Lately, however, the Rescue Team is taking no chances; knocking on doors and venturing in inner city alleys scouting for voters for their patron, Senator Mike Sonko.

Having wrestled Jubilee from Peter Kenneth, the unfortunate heir to Uhuru throne, Mike Sonko is under pressure to deliver Nairobi for Jubilee. To assuage the fears of Nairobi middle class scared of a lunatic as a governor, Sonko picked on blue chip executive Polycarp Igathe.

He long discarded his thuggish disposition, went to the university and acquired a cheap degree and can now afford at least broken English, spoken sparingly, as if suffering from a soar throat.

Yet as Nairobi nears the ballot; the question of who is fluent in a foreign language no longer really counts. Governor Dr. Evans Kidero, with a corporate scorecard that bamboozled Nairobi in 2013, has lowered the standards.

Either the mess at city was just too heavy to clear in one term, or the setup itself, immersed in tumorous bureaucracy of its predecessor, the defunct City Council of Nairobi, just couldn’t be uprooted.

The jury is out there. The verdict is weeks away. And Sonko is digging in.

Nairobi will re-elect Kidero or elect Mike Sonko.