Sonko reshuffles cabinet

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has reportedly reshuffled his cabinet.The reshuffle has seen existing ministers transferred to ‘sensitive’ dockets, where there were appointees in waiting.

Among those transferred include Charle Kerich, who has been moved to the Finance and Economic Planning docket from Lands and Housing department.

The finance docket was set be occupied by Winfred Kathagu who had gone through vetting and approved.

Mohamed Dagane who headed the transport docket has been moved to the Health docket. He even presided over his first public function during the opening of a human milk bank at Pumwani hospital

Dagane will be replaced by Trade minister Allan Igambi. Mr Newton Munene (ICT and E-government) and Water minister Larry Wambua retained their dockets.

Environment, Trade and Lands remain without ministers.

Ms Sonia Birdi, the Environment nominee, was rejected by the Assembly while Ms Lucia Mulwa (Education) and Pauline Kahiga (Devolution) are yet to be sworn in.

Mr David Oseko is holding the position of a county attorney in an acting capacity.

Also affected by the reshuffle include Roads and Transport chief officer Fredrick Karanja, who has been moved to Agriculture in the same capacity. His position will be filled by Mr Muthama.

Dr Washington Makodingo has been moved from Agriculture as the chief officer, to the Health docket. At the health docket he replaces Mr Mohammed Salah who has moved to Housing and Urban Planning.