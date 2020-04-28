Sonko outsmarts Kibicho; court rules he’s free to install Covid-19 sanitizer booths.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has outwitted Interior PS Karanja Kibicho after the High Court ruled that he’s free to erect sanitizer booths that were destroyed by the Provisional Administration.

In a ruling on Tuesday the High Court in Nairobi ruled that the Sonko Rescue Team is free to erect the cost-free sanitizer booths across Nairobi and also distribute face masks and sanitizers in a bid to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The case was filed by the Sonko Rescue Team after moved to court last week after the

Consequently, Justice Weldon Korir issued orders restraining respondents in the matter from interfering, in any way, with charity functions of the NGO, pending hearing and determination of the case.

In the suit, SRT protested the decision by health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and others to “maliciously destroy and remove sanitizer booths in the CBD last Tuesday”.

Under a certificate of urgency, the NGO through lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui accused Kagwe together with Nairobi Regional Security Commissioner Wilson Njega of interfering with the charitable works in a bid to fight the spread of COVID 19.